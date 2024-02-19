KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — J-Hope of BTS has announced the upcoming release of a six-episode documentary that takes viewers around the world in search of the best street dancing.

Titled Hope on the Street, it follows J-Hope, widely considered the best dancer of popular boy band BTS, as he explores the history of street dancing in the cities of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju.

Together with former instructor and popping champion Boogaloo Kin, the duo go on a journey of a lifetime as they meet and befriend inspiring fellow street dancers.

The documentary, which features songs from J-Hope’s special album Hope on the Street Vol.1, will be aired on March 28 on Prime Video in Malaysia.

BTS’ label Big Hit Music announced the release date of the album and dropped a teaser of the documentary on Feb 19, a day after J-Hope’s 30th birthday.