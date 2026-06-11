KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Ukrainian electronic music duo ARTBAT will headline UPPERGROUND, a one-night electronic music festival set to take place in Genting Highlands on June 20.

Organised by Sunset by NEON, the event will feature a lineup of international electronic music acts, including Dutch-Moroccan DJ and producer R3HAB, German producer Chris Avantgarde, as well as PlastiK Funk and 7SKIES.

The festival marks the Malaysian debut of UPPERGROUND, a music concept founded by ARTBAT, who are known for tracks such as Horizon, For A Feeling, Upperground and Atlas, as well as their remix of Empire of the Sun’s We Are The People.

ARTBAT has previously performed at major international festivals including Tomorrowland, Afterlife, Zamna, Ultra Music Festival and Ushuaïa Ibiza.

The festival will be held in Genting Highlands and is expected to draw electronic music fans from across the region.

R3HAB, one of electronic music’s most-streamed artists, will also return to Malaysia for the event. The DJ has performed at festivals such as Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas and Ultra Music Festival and has recently collaborated with ARTBAT on tracks including Flight Mode.

Meanwhile, Chris Avantgarde will make his Malaysian debut. The producer is best known for Consciousness, a collaboration with Anyma that became one of the defining releases within the melodic techno genre.

In a statement, organisers said the event would feature large-scale visual production, synchronised lighting and immersive sound design developed in collaboration with the UPPERGROUND production team.

The festival will be held in Genting Highlands and is expected to draw electronic music fans from across the region.

Tickets are available through Sunset by NEON’s official website.

Sunset by NEON is organised by the team behind NEON Countdown and NEON Music Festival and focuses on melodic techno and electronic music events in Malaysia.