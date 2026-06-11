KUCHING, June 11 — Korean actor Cha Ji-hyuk, known for his role in the Netflix series Bloodhounds, is set to star in a Korean-Malaysian feature film that will be shot entirely in Sarawak beginning June 15.

Titled Distinct: Becoming Sarawak, the production is a collaboration between Monster Factory Co Ltd and The Black Label Sdn Bhd, bringing together filmmakers, actors and production professionals from South Korea and Malaysia.

Cha will star alongside Malaysian actresses Siti Nur Aishah Bee Md Nor and Shelyn Poh in leading roles.

Built around the globally popular Korean romantic comedy genre, the film explores themes of love, healing, identity and human connection.

Set against the backdrop of Sarawak’s contemporary lifestyle, urban culture and natural landscapes, it aims to present a fresh perspective of the state to international audiences.

According to the producers, the film reflects Sarawak’s spirit of unity by portraying how people from diverse cultures, religions and backgrounds can live harmoniously while maintaining their individual identities.

The production also seeks to showcase Kuching and Sarawak through modern cityscape, cultural diversity, creative spaces and authentic local experiences.

The film is directed by Shin Ji-hwan and written by Park Ho-young, with the creative team comprising director of photography Park Sang-hoon, lighting director Kim Hee-soo, sound director Kim Hae-sung and music director Jeon Jong-hyeok.

The project is led by The Black Label chief executive officer Lee Sang Chan, who also serves as the film’s producer.

South Korean directors, actors and crew members have been based in Kuching since June 1 to carry out pre-production activities while strengthening cultural and creative industry ties between South Korea and Malaysia.

South Korean company Haesurim Co Ltd is the main investor in the project.

Meanwhile, costume design will be led by Lee Chung Chung, creative director of global fashion brand LIE Collection, whose designs have been showcased at fashion weeks in Seoul, New York, Paris and London.

The producers said the project is expected to create opportunities for local actors, crew members and industry professionals.

Earlier this year, public casting sessions were held in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching to identify local talent for the film.

Acting coach Yeum Dong-jin, who participated in the auditions held in April, has returned to Sarawak to work with local actors through workshops, character development programmes and script-reading sessions.

The Malaysian production team is led by Azri Ali, Qawiem Hamizan and Hanis Ali of local production support partner Semarak Kreatif Sdn Bhd.

Lee said Sarawak offered much more than scenic landscapes, describing the state as a place rich in stories, emotions and a unique energy that gives the film its identity.

He said one of the project’s key goals was to introduce the beauty and charm of Kuching and Sarawak to international audiences while encouraging more visitors to experience the state firsthand.

Lee also expressed hope that the film would serve as a bridge connecting Sarawak with audiences around the world.

He added that, following the collaboration, the company plans to bring more Korean film and drama productions to Malaysia in the future, with Semarak Kreatif continuing as its local production partner in Sarawak.

Further announcements regarding the cast and production updates are expected in the coming weeks. — The Borneo Post