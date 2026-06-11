KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Busan city officials have launched an investigation into a lodging operator after a Japanese BTS fan alleged she received abusive and derogatory remarks when enquiring about a reservation ahead of the group’s upcoming concerts in the city.

According to The Korea Herald, the fan had contacted the accommodation provider on social media to ask about check-in procedures, elevator access and cancellation policies.

Screenshots of the exchange later circulated online, allegedly showing the staff member responding with profane language and telling the guest to cancel her booking.

The fan subsequently secured alternative accommodation and is understood to have lodged a complaint with the booking platform.

Following the online backlash, Busan authorities said they had begun identifying the lodging operator involved and were reviewing the case.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny over accommodation practices in Busan ahead of BTS’ “Arirang” concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization’s Tourism Data Lab, Busan accounted for 185 of 368 tourism-related complaints filed nationwide in May — more than half of the total.

Over 80 per cent of complaints involved foreign visitors, with many cases linked to accommodation issues such as unilateral cancellations and excessive fees.

Concerns over steep lodging prices have also escalated in recent weeks, with reports of rooms near Gwangalli Beach being listed at more than 8 million won (about RM21,345) per night during the concert period — roughly 34 times higher than rates a week later.

The Busan Metropolitan Government has vowed to take action against unfair accommodation practices and said it is assisting police investigations into cases involving suspected cancellation and resale of bookings at inflated prices.