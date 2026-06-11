SEOUL, June 11 — Kim Moo-yeol may have spent years building a reputation as one of South Korea’s most intense actors, but it turns out he also has impeccable comic timing.

The actor behind Netflix hit Teach You A Lesson found himself at the centre of an unexpected Hollywood crossover this week after WWE legend-turned-actor John Cena gave him the ultimate social media nod.

Cena, famous for his catchphrase “You can’t see me”, posted a photo of Kim on his social media accounts without any explanation.

Fans, however, instantly understood the joke. Kim has long been dubbed the “Korean John Cena” by viewers who couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the two stars.

Rather than letting the moment pass, Kim leaned into the comparison with a response that delighted fans: “Now you can see me.”

The cheeky comeback flipped Cena’s iconic line on its head and quickly became part of an increasingly entertaining exchange involving Netflix itself.

Netflix Korea joined the fun by replying with a GIF of Kim’s character from Teach You A Lesson, while the streaming giant’s global account added perhaps the most fitting comment of all: “Hey twin.”

Fans couldn’t get enough after John Cena posted a photo of Kim Moo-yeol, prompting Netflix to join the joke with a cheeky ‘Hey twin’ comment.

The playful back-and-forth has only amplified the buzz surrounding Teach You A Lesson, which has emerged as one of Netflix’s latest international success stories.

The series follows the Educational Authority Protection Bureau, a fictional organisation tasked with restoring order to classrooms where boundaries between students, parents and teachers have broken down. Kim stars as Na Hwa-jin, an inspector unafraid to take drastic measures in the name of discipline.

While the drama’s premise has sparked plenty of discussion, its popularity is undeniable. The series has climbed to No. 2 on Netflix’s global TV rankings and claimed the top spot among non-English language series.