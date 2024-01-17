KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysian Oscar winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is features in athletic apparel retailer Lululemon's Be Spring campaign

Together with eight theatrical dancers of “Wing Chun”, the commercial to usher in the Year of the Dragon, was filmed in the mountain settings of Jingning and Xiandu.

Apart from Yeoh, the cast include dancers from the Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre.

Advertisement

In a statement, Yeoh noted the importance of taking time to listen and understand oneself — mind, body and spirit — as keys to achieving balance and finding inner peace in one’s life.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Lululemon.

“Sports have always been an important element of my life, and I am committed to encouraging more people, especially younger generations, to benefit from sports and find balance in their own lives,” she said.

Advertisement

Yeoh said Wing Chun held a special place in her heart where she starred in the movie Wing Chun in 1994.

“Thirty years later, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with these professional dancers to re-interpret Wing Chun through the short film Be Spring.

“This is a concept that resonates with me deeply. Having our own inner spring all year round is our superpower.”

Lululemon China Brand Marketing & Community vice-president Lynn Cheah said they believed everyone has the right to be well, and they are committed to the advocacy of wellbeing.

“This new year, we wanted to explore wellbeing through the lens of eastern culture — our essence, our energy and our spirit."

She added it was an honour and a pleasure to have both Yeoh and dancers from the theatrical dance Wing Chun join them in realising this film.

“Through their movements, they truly demonstrate both the power of martial arts and the grace of dance.”

The brand's Lunar New Year collection inspired by the unique shapes and curves formed by overlapping dragon scales.

The collection can be viewed at Lululemon stores in Kuala Lumpur.