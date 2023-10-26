KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Over 20 local live bands, duos and soloists are coming together to perform at the Musicians for Musicians benefit concert in December.

The event is set to take place at 3pm on December 3 at the Barrister’s Hall in Menara Brickfields Asia College (BAC) in Petaling Jaya.

The concert aims to shore up funds for Persatuan Muzik Malaysia as well as to support local musicians who are in need.

The event, which was initially slated to be held in 2020, was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Organised by Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia, the upcoming event is also co-sponsored by BAC and Asia Wings Resources.

Local rock icons Alleycats will be taking the crowd on a nostalgic ride alongside veteran jazz pianist Michael Veerapen and singer Dasha Logan.

Other names that will be performing include Lord Justice, Sons of Adams, Stag, Strollers, Datuk Leonard Tan, Bala, JAMMERZ and Union Band.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, popular musicians Pak Sheikh Arab, Vijay David, Sarah Dickman and Leasim will render the concert’s theme song, Pesona Harapan, that was penned by veteran singer and songwriter Royston Sta Maria.

Single tickets for the concert are priced at RM100 while tickets for a table of 10 with a six-course menu are available at RM5,000.

Meanwhile, those who have lost digital tickets purchased back in 2020 can still redeem the tickets after the organising committee verifies their purchase record.

The tickets can be bought online through the Musicians for Musicians Facebook page, or at their premises at Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya.

For more details, contact 019-2822290.