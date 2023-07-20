KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Indian businessman Raj Kundra is doing one better by making a movie after serving time in jail for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic material.

The 47-year-old husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty spent 63 days in jail in 2021 before being granted bail.

Since then, he has rarely been seen in public and claimed innocence in the case, denying involvement in the making or broadcasting of videos via the Hotshots app created by his company.

Now, it appears he is ready to tell his side of the story with a film that he himself will be starring in, reported Pinkvilla.

While the name of the director is still under wraps, it is understood that the film is in the final stages.

The film will be told from Kundra’s point of view, starting from first reports of the allegations to consequent media coverage and time spent in jail to being bailed.

It will also show what he experienced at Arthur Road Jail, one of India’s most overcrowded jails where it’s said that 400 inmates share one toilet.

Shetty who married Kundra in 2009, has remained silent on the matter claiming sub judice but released a statement on Instagram on the challenging times they faced as a family.