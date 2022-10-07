Remainder of Justin Bieber's world tour has been put off to next year. — Picture via Instagram/ AEG Presents Asia and justinbiebermusic.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The upcoming Asia leg of Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour has officially been postponed to next year.

The Canadian singer was set to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this October 22 as part of his tour prior to the announcement.

Organiser AEG Presents Asia (AEG) via their social media this morning shared Bieber’s announcement and confirmed that the remaining dates for the world tour are being postponed.

This includes shows in other countries including Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia as well as Japan, United Kingdom, and Poland.

“The tour originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, kicked off in February this year in San Diego, California and made stops in ten countries across three continents.

“On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority. That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of twelve dates running through October 18.

“With today’s announcement, these remaining dates are officially postponed,” read the statement.

Meanwhile AEG advised ticket holders to visit their respective ticketing agencies for further updates.

AEG’s post has garnered over 2,000 likes with over 200 comments from Instagram users with many being seen asking for refunds.

In June, Bieber shared that he couldn’t complete his North American leg of the tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome where some part of his face was partially paralysed.

After resting, the Peaches singer went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour; but after performing six live shows with the last one in Brazil, Bieber admitted that it has ‘took a toll on him’.

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” Bieber said.