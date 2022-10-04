KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The social media account of Nur Qistina Raisah Mohd Kamarol Azri has been flooded with lewd comments after she uploaded two clips recently.
In the clips, the 13-year-old actress was wearing a tight-fitting beige blouse.
While many praised her beauty, some advised Qistina to be guided by her religion.
There were also followers who dropped obscene comments, regarding a button on her blouse which was on the verge of popping out.
TikTok user @revo_k commented "Nosebleed" while @ceecyy._ pitied Qistina for having to hold her breath in the tight outfit.
Meanwhile, @[email protected]_ questioned whether Qistina was wearing her younger sibling's dress.
Qistina started her acting career at the age of four and made a name for herself via her role in Papa Ricky alongside Fadlan Hazim and Siti Elizad.
Last seen on Keluarga Instafamous, Qistina has acted in 31 productions to date.