KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The social media account of Nur Qistina Raisah Mohd Kamarol Azri has been flooded with lewd comments after she uploaded two clips recently.

In the clips, the 13-year-old actress was wearing a tight-fitting beige blouse.

While many praised her beauty, some advised Qistina to be guided by her religion.

There were also followers who dropped obscene comments, regarding a button on her blouse which was on the verge of popping out.

TikTok user @revo_k commented "Nosebleed" while @ceecyy._ pitied Qistina for having to hold her breath in the tight outfit.

Meanwhile, @[email protected]_ questioned whether Qistina was wearing her younger sibling's dress.

Qistina started her acting career at the age of four and made a name for herself via her role in Papa Ricky alongside Fadlan Hazim and Siti Elizad.

Last seen on Keluarga Instafamous, Qistina has acted in 31 productions to date.