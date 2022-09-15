NEW YORK, Sept 15 — This Wednesday, September 14, Netflix debuts its reboot of the cult series of the 1990s, Heartbreak High. The story has been updated of course, and the entire production is more in tune with current times. Viewers will encounter non-binary, homosexual and autistic characters. Of course, this is not the first time that a successful TV show from the past has been brought back to our screens in a version adapted to the expectations of younger generations. In 2021, HBO Max launched a new version of Gossip Girl — marking the return of one of the most popular TV shows of the early 2000s. Charmed, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and even Magnum PI have also all been given the reboot treatment.

Reboots where diversity takes center stage TV channels and streaming platforms are hoping to revive the so-called ‘Golden Age’ of TV shows with Generation Z audiences. And to get Gen Z on board, diversity, equality and inclusiveness are the keywords. Very popular in the ‘90s, the show Quantum Leap is back on screens September 19 on NBC. While the original duo was composed of white male actors Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, the new series stars American actor of South Korean origin Raymond Lee and American actress Caitlin Bassett. The rest of the cast is equally diverse with non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park and Asian American actress Nanrisa Lee.

It’s a similar story for Un Paso Adelante. The Spanish series was a huge success in several Latin American and European countries in the noughties. Broadcast in Spain since September 11, the series revival called Historias de UPA Next offers a mix between old and new characters: Beatriz Luengo, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Mónica Cruz and Lola Herrera who played the main characters of the original series, Lola, Roberto, Silvia and Carmen, the director of the dance school, are back. At their side, are lively new characters.

While the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a cult favorite, it was often criticized for its lack of diversity in the cast. Now reports suggest that this series could also return to our screens with some US media reporting that this time around, the vampire slayer could be played by a black actress. However, for the moment, nothing is official. For the time being, the project is at a standstill due to the numerous accusations of harassment that Joss Whedon, creator of the original series and executive producer of this new Buffy, has been subject to for several years. In 2021, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy Summers, as well as Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg, all actresses of the historic cult series, all denounced his abusive behavior on set. — ETX Studio