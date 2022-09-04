LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — The fall season is always the time for a host of new shows to make their way onto our screens. Between the highly anticipated new series about the Lord of the Rings universe, the latest Star Wars production and a new comedy about a sitcom, discover five series that will shake up your routine!

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

It’s the must-watch show of the fall season. Amazon’s Prime Video offers up a treat with this prequel to The Lord of the Rings. Fans of Tolkien’s work and its film adaptations will recognize the universe and will be able once again to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and spend time with cult characters such as Galadriel and Elrond.

The series relates events that preceded those of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. While the war against Sauron’s army has left Middle-earth in shock, the wizard is on the run and wanted by the Elves, including Galadriel. The series takes us back to the era of the creation of great powers while darkness still threatens the kingdoms of Men, Elves, Dwarves and Harfoots, the ancestors of Hobbits. Kingdoms that will know glory before falling into ruin. A chance for fans to once again encounter well known characters from the saga as well as others who are totally new.

The first season consists of eight episodes, the first two of which are available on Friday, September 2. The episodes will drop each Friday until October 14. And good news, the series has already been renewed for a second season!

September 2 on Prime Video

‘Devil in Ohio’

Best known for her role as Temperance Brennan, an anthropologist with a high IQ in the old police series Bones, Emily Deschanel is this time around playing a mother and psychiatrist who is a little too nice. Dr. Suzanne Mathis decides to take in Mae, a mysterious young girl on the run. Visibly disturbed, the young woman has just escaped from a cult. Her presence will gradually cause tensions, with alarming events breaking out in the home, disrupting the family’s life.

A thriller that spans eight episodes and inspired by a true story, Devil in Ohio is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by Daria Polatin, herself showrunner of the Netflix series.

September 2 on Netflix

‘You’re Nothing Special’

This is the latest series in Spanish from Netflix. This six-episode comedy plunges us into a magical world. Amaia’s life takes an incredible turn when she returns to her mother’s village, far from the hustle and bustle of Barcelona. The young woman discovers that she has inherited the powers of her grandmother, considered the only witch in the village. If Amaia thought her life would be easy, her grandmother’s notoriety results in her high school friends coming to her with special requests. Love spells, rituals, tarot readings... Amaia plays the witch’s apprentice for her friends as well as for herself.

September 2 on Netflix

‘Andor’

The force is definitely with Disney +. The streaming platform this month launches its new series from the Star Wars universe. The story takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Focusing around cult character of Cassian Andor, it’s set at a time when the resistance takes shape against the Galactic Empire. He must navigate between conflicts, dangers and betrayals. By turns a spy and a soldier, Cassian Andor embarks on a path where there is no turning back. A journey that will make him the rebel hero determined to bring down the Empire.

September 21 on Disney +

‘Reboot’

The premise of this new series is a 2000s family sitcom gets rebooted, bringing together all the original cast members whose lives are now dysfunctional to say the least. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Paul Reiser, as well as Johnny Knoxville, the show deals with a range of issues from child star who never grew up to a failed comedian.

September 19 on Hulu — ETX Studio