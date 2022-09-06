Daytime series This Morning has been accused of being "tone-deaf” and "ghoulish” for the prize offer. — Screenshot via Twitter/ scottygb

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Amid the United Kingdom’s (UK) cost of living crisis, a British television show decided to turn the debacle into a competition.

Daytime show This Morning yesterday unveiled its latest prize for its ‘Spin to Win’ competition for viewers — the chance to have their energy bills paid off.

According to The Mirror, the segment gives viewers a chance to "spin the wheel”, and usually offers sums of money as prizes.

In a now-viral clip of last Monday’s segment posted to Twitter, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are seen explaining that the winning viewer will have their bills paid for the rest of the year.

#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize. pic.twitter.com/hs1DD6NXbo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 5, 2022

Schofield asks the viewer if he has been worried about rising costs, to which the viewer replies that “it’s absolutely murder”.

As the Wheel of Fortune-like contraption stops on “energy bills”, cheers erupt among the in-studio crowd and the viewer exclaims: “Oh what a relief, thank you very much.”

Social media users have not been as excited by the idea, and compared the segment to an episode of the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror.

“At least it’s not Squid Game and other contestants are spared,” quipped one user “We are about six months away from having contestants mud wrestling to win a better place on NHS (National Health Service) waiting lists,” said another.

Households in the UK are facing soaring energy costs, with some experts warning of potential blackouts during the upcoming winter season.