KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — If numbers are anything to go by, Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau's online broadcast via Douyin on Saturday was a resounding success where he chalked up 400 million views.

The 60-year-old multi talented celebrity sang songs written by him which included Ben Xiaohai, Ai Ni Yi Wan Nian and Qing Ni Mo Wangwo on the Ba Wo Chang Gei Ni Ting broadcast which broke the record set last year during his first online broadcast, ettoday reported.

Besides taking questions from fans, fellow celebrities George Lam and Gigi Leung also participated through video recordings shown in the broadcast.

Lau told his fans that he now has the urge to have a live performance.

“I believe we will meet on the stage soon. Let's hope the pandemic will go away as soon as possible and we can have a healthy life."

After four decades in the entertainment industry with no social media accounts, Lau took the plunge last January when he joined more than 3,000 entertainers including Zhang Ziyi, JJ Lin and Eason Chan in registering accounts on Douyin.

Lau, who is married to Malaysian beauty queen Carol Chu, has acted in more than 160 films, made nearly 80 music records and invested in about 30 film projects.