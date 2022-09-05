Actor Brendan Fraser was emotional after receiving a standing ovation at the 79th Venice Film Festival for his role in ‘The Whale’. — Screencapture via Instagram @darrenaronofsky

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Actor Brendan Fraser was overwhelmed after receiving a six-minute standing ovation from the crowd at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Fraser’s latest film The Whale, a collaboration with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky premiered last night to great praise.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

The actor was reportedly about to leave the theatre when the audience’s thunderous applause made him stay.

Emotional, Fraser humbly bowed and thanked the audience.

Seated nearby were Aronofsky and co-stars Stranger Things Sadie Sink and Hong Chau who cheered for Fraser.

Fraser became famous in the 1990s and early 2000s for playing action and comedic roles in George of the Jungle and The Mummy.

Fraser has been back in the spotlight recently due to his noticeable physical change and using it to normalise natural ageing body types.

Moviegoers have much anticipated the A24 film as Fraser makes a comeback performance after overcoming depression and many personal battles.

The Whale tells the story of Charlie Murphy (Fraser), an obese reclusive English teacher searching for his estranged daughter (played by Sink).

It is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name.

The film tackles the topic of obesity and eating disorders, with Fraser claiming it as a role that presented the biggest challenge to him.