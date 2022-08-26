Britney Spears and Elton John have released their long-awaited collaboration, 'Hold Me Closer'. — Pictures by Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — After weeks of teasing and anticipation, Britney Spear's collaboration with music legend Elton John has been released.

Hold Me Closer is a modern disco update of John’s iconic ballad Tiny Dancer, with Spears and John’s vocals digitised over a club beat.

Spears briefly promoted the track in an Instagram post on August 26 before deleting her account prior to the song's release.

This will be the third time Spears has deleted her Instagram account.

The pop queen posted a Tweet in celebration of her new single in six years and explained that she was 'kinda overwhelmed’.

Okie dokie ... my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of



the most classic men of our time ... @eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed... it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more ‍ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

John has been promoting the track heavily on his social media since August 10 when Interscope Records first confirmed the duet.

The Rocketman singer even performed a sneak peek of the song to patrons at the La Guerite restaurant in Cannes, France.

John has previously worked with pop sensation Dua Lipa on Cold Heart, a similar modern update to one of his classic songs.

Hold Me Closer will be Spear's latest music release since her 2016 studio album, Glory and comes after ending her 13-year conservatorship under her father.