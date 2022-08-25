Soulful pop singer Alec Benjamin is coming to Kuala Lumpur for his first Malaysian show. — Picture courtesy of Live Nation Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 — American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will be performing in his debut Malaysian concert at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) as part of his The (Un)commentary Tour.

He will be performing at LIVE 8, KLCC on November 30.

Best known for his 2017 hit I Built a Friend which was played during a moving dance by 12-year-old Merrick Hanna on America’s Got Talent, the performance even moved Simon Cowell to tears and led the song to become the No. 1 YouTube video at the end of May 2017.

Before 2017, Benjamin played his music in parking lots outside concert venues, handing out cards to promote his music.

His 2018 mixtape, Narrated For You, finally brought the singer to fame with hits like Let Me Down Slowly and If We Have Each Other.

The singer is known for his soulful pop ballads about love, heartbreak, and mental health being a victim of anxiety himself.

Un(Commentary), his second studio album continues his heartfelt introspection in songs, with American Songwriter calling it ‘striking’ praising Benjamin's wordplay, emotion, and hopeful messages.

Fan club pre-sale begins September 5 at 10am to 11:59pm, followed by Live Nation pre-sale on September 6 at 10am until 11:59 pm.

General tickets will be available starting from September 10am onwards starting at RM 208 for the standing zone.

For more information visit http://www.livenation.my/