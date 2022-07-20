As part of the 'Loving Autism' campaign, GSC has opened autism-friendly cinema halls for children with special needs — Picture courtesy of Nasom via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — GSC has launched autism-friendly cinema halls for families with special needs children.

The new halls feature adjustable sofa-style seats, a small playground in front of the hall, dimmed lighting, and reduced sound.

Families are also allowed to bring their own food and snacks to the hall.

Cinemagoers with other sensory disorders are also allowed to attend the Sensory-Friendly hall screenings through the Autism Awareness form on their website.

Working in collaboration with the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom), GSC additionally donated RM10,000 as part of the “Loving Autism” campaign to the NGO.

In its commitment to raising awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), GSC held an official launch in Tropicana Gardens Mall, Kota Damansara on July 17.

GSC public relations and branding manager Sharmine Ishak (left) presented Nasom chairman Julian Wong with a RM10,000 donation cheque. — Picture courtesy of Nasom via Facebook

The campaign began in January 2022 with the screening of two autism-themed films The Reason I Jump and The Specials.

Its purpose was for GSC to ensure families of children with special needs are able to enjoy the moviegoing experience.

Nasom programme and marketing head Mohd Safreen Azudie told Malay Mail about the public reaction to the initiative.

“A lot of families are curious about these halls and have expressed their thanks to us for creating greater accessibility to special needs children in Malaysia,” he said.

In addition to Tropicana Gardens Mall, Kota Damansara GSC plans to increase the availability of its Sensory-Friendly halls in many of its other outlets.