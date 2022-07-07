Metallica applaud the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, for incorporating one of their hit songs in the series. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via ETX Studio and Instagram/ Metallica

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Legendary metal band Metallica have tipped their hats off to Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, for incorporating one of their hit songs in the series season four finale.

The 80’s metal band via their Instagram yesterday, shared a three minute clip from the series’ finale — specifically the Masters of Puppets scene from “The Piggyback” episode of Stranger Things which is set in 1986, the same year as the hit song was released.

In the scene, the character Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn was seen blaring his electric guitar to Metallica’s Master of Puppets as an effort to distract the demonic bats protecting the lair of the main baddie, Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

The band expressed their awes towards the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, for their use of music in the show.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done.

“So much so that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” the band captioned their post.

Metallica’s Instagram post has been viewed over four million times since it was posted yesterday with fans applauding the “scene”.

The band’s bassist Rob Trujillo was also seen sharing some Stranger Things moments as well as the credits on his personal Instagram-this as his son, Tye Trujillo was the one who recorded the guitar track for the scene.

Previously it was reported that since the release of the second part of the series’ fourth season on July 2, Metallica’s Master of Puppets has climbed Spotify’s US chart to hit number 10 on Tuesday while holding the 17th place on the platform’s global chart.

Metallica is not the only artist to have gained fame boost through Stranger Things as previously 1985’s Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush topped the UK’s Billboard charts and entered the top 5 in the US Billboard chart.

This is after the song made a few appearances in the first part of Stranger Things season four especially during the emotional graveyard scene in episode four titled “Dear Billy”.