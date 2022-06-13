Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested at a hotel in Bengaluru. — Picture via Instagram.com/siddhanthkapoor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Indian actor Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, has been arrested for drug use.

Authorities raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru after they received a tip and caught the 37-year-old actor along with 35 other people, India Today reported.

Urine samples were taken from all 35 people who were suspected of drug use and six samples were found to be positive, including Siddhanth’s, according to Asian News International.

Son of Hindi film star Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth made his acting debut in Salman Khan’s 1997 film, Judwaa and several other films including the recent Bhoot — Part One.

An investigation is underway, and a case has been filed, according to police deputy commissioner Bheemashankar S. Guled in a statement to The Hindustan Times.

According to ETimes, Sakthi Kapoorwhen asked about Siddhanth’s arrest and involvement in the drug case, only said “I can say only one thing — it’s not possible.”