Jasmin posing for pictures with Nazmir. The couple tied the knot last November. — Pictures via Instagram/ jasminhamidjh

PETALING JAYA, May 24 — Actress Jasmin Hamid has hit back at critics who likened her husband to her child, due to their age difference.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmin voiced her displeasure at hurtful comments on her marriage, saying that she was "fated” to meet a younger man.

"May God send a perfect match for those of you who are still single,” she added.

The 48-year-old actress, whose real name is Jasmiah Abdul Hamid, married her personal assistant Nazmir Abd Rahim, 35, last November.

Some of the nasty remarks made against Jasmin. — Picture via Instagram/ jasminhamidjh

Jasmin was previously married to Ian Rashid Macquistan, before separating in 2008.

According to the Jutawan Segera star, she had been receiving nasty remarks for marrying a "younger-looking” man, with some even bringing up her status as a divorcee.

Jasmin however received overwhelming support from social media users, with many saying that there was nothing wrong with a younger partner.

"I’m 58-years old and my husband is 41, we’ve been married for 10 years. What’s important is happiness,” said one user.

"Those who make comments like that know that they’re worthless (on the marriage market),” said another.