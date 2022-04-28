Malaysian singer Aina Abdul stands by Istana Budaya concert pricing, promises to give her best

Aina Abdul will not be changing her ‘One Night with Aina Abdul 2.0 Live’ concert ticket prices. — Picture via Instagram/ Aina Abdul

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Singer Aina Abdul is maintaining the ticket price for her One Night with Aina Abdul 2.0 Live concert that will be staged at Istana Budaya.

This despite it being a topic on Twitter after some complained about tickets being too pricey.

The Sumpah singer told mStar, that with the preparations made for the performances, it will be worth the price of admission.

“I promise to give my very best. Those who attended my showcase 1.0 previously must know by now that I’m not playing around when it comes to live performances. I’ll give it my 300 percent.

“I understand the situation of my fans who expressed their concerns, but I also hope that the fans can understand my situation as well.”

The singer said that she was taking a risk by using money from her own pocket for the concert.

“As a singer who manages her own music career, it has been a big dream of mine to hold a concert of my own at prestigious venues such asIstana Budaya and when it does come true, I can’t look back.

“It’s the same risk I took when I was using my own money to produce Sumpah and alhamdulillah, Allah eased it for me.”

Pricing for the ‘One Night with Aina Abdul 2.0 Live’ concert at Istana Budaya. — Screenshot from ticket2u.com.my

Local Twitter users were seen complaining about some of the seating price being just too expensive, referring to the RM1,246.96 Sumpah Gold Seat.

“Aina’s concert at Istana Budaya is damn expensive. Girl, the gap from the cheapest price is more than 50 percent. The price is at CT’s (Siti Nurhaliza) Axiata Arena’s level already,” tweeted user kvmvl92.

DAMN EXPENSIVE KONSERT AINA DI ISTANA BUDAYA! Girl the gap from the cheapest is more than 50% kot.



While some compared Aina’s concert pricing to other big names artists such as Yuna and Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, some fans defended it saying that is what she deserves.

“Even though I cannot afford her concert or any other concerts, the difference with Aina is that she always surprises her fans with a lot of unreleased songs.

“And that is EXCLUSIVELY for her fans who bought her concert tickets, and I would say it’s worth it,” tweeted user Azlan.

“Then, are you going to ask Aina Abdul to do her concert at Medan Gopeng Expo for cheaper ticket price. It’s Istana Budaya brother and Axiata Arena is not the same level as Istana Budaya,” tweeted user farhanmazlan99.

The One Night with Aina Abdul 2.0 Live concert is on June 25 and June 26 with ticket prices ranging from RM113.36 to RM1,246.96.

A quick check on the official ticketing site, revealed Reminiscing Blue Zone (RM113.36) tickets have already sold out for both days.

