Legendary Malaysian rock band Search returns to stage as first artist to perform at KL’s new world class concert hall

Search will be the first artist to perform at the newly built 2,500 capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur concert hall this June 4. ― Picture courtesy of Search

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Legendary rock band Search, is returning June 4 for an epic night of rock and roll in Kuala Lumpur.

The band’s Konsert Endemik featuring members will once again see Amy, Nasir, Hillary Ang, and Man Kidal take the stage, this time at Malaysia’s brand-new world-class concert hall, Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

“This concert is the culmination of Search’s career which has begun since the 80s. Dare I say that Zepp Kuala Lumpur and those attending will witness our best concert yet,” frontman Amy said.

“This venue has all the facilities required for a concert of international level.

“And I am confident that our fans, the ones that have been supporting us since the beginning as well as new fans from the younger generation, will get to experience the magnificence and calibre of Konsert Endemik in many ways.”

Amy promised to do their best to ensure the concert is delivered at the highest standards and [will not compromise on quality, safety, and other factors.

Aside from their classic hits, Search will also be showcasing fans a set of new material that has never been performed live before.

“The name Endemik was chosen as a sign of the time and reflects what is currently happening in the world.

“Along with my band members, Nasir, Hillary and Man Kidal, we can’t wait to meet all our fans, especially since they have been waiting a long time for this moment to happen,” Amy said.

Established in 1998, Zepp Hall Network Inc has eleven concert halls around the world including nine in Japan, one in Taipei and their latest addition in Kuala Lumpur.

Apart from their classic hits, Search will also new material that has never been performed live before. ― Picture courtesy of Search

Zepp Kuala Lumpur which is located in Bukit Bintang is a newly built RM100 million concert hall, with a 2,500 capacity space that is equipped with fine concert hall features that are on par with other Zepp brands across the globe.

The Konsert Endemik is organised by \ event group, LOL Asia and according to chief executive officer Rizal Kamal, Search will be the first artist to hold a solo concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

“Zepp is a global brand and as a rock band with such a legendary status, Search is the right choice as the first act to hold a solo concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

“The venue is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including a high-tech audio and lighting system, a stadium-style audience layout, VIP boxes and other features that promises an epic concert that will definitely go down in the country’s music industry history,” Rizal said.

The Konsert Endemik tickets will go on sale starting from April 28, for more ticketing details, please click here.