‘Sonic’ sequel zips to top of N.America box office

A general view of atmosphere as seen at the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios Lot on April 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. — Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — Paramount’s action-adventure film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took in an estimated US$71 million (RM300 million) in North America this weekend, a welcome sign for Hollywood that families are returning to in-person viewing, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

“This is an outstanding opening,” particularly for a sequel to a video-based movie, said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The original Sonic film, based on the popular Sega game involving a lightning-fast hedgehog, scored a US$58 million opening in early 2020 at a time when Covid-19 was only beginning to register as a threat.

The latest hybrid production includes Jim Carrey in a live-action role, while Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Idris Elba (Knuckles) and Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails) voice animated characters.

Last weekend’s box office leader, Sony’s vampire flick Morbius, placed a very distant second this weekend, taking in US$10.2 million, a steep drop from last weekend’s US$39.1 million. Jared Leto stars as a Nobel Prize-winner turned blood sucker in an adaptation from Marvel comics.

In third was another Paramount film, action romance The Lost City, at US$9.2 million. Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist kidnapped by a twisted tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe) who wants her to help him find a buried artifact on a remote, volcano-prone island.

Fourth spot went to a new Universal release, action adventure Ambulance, at US$8.7 million. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star as adoptive siblings who steal an ambulance to escape after a bank heist.

And in fifth was dark superhero film The Batman from Warner Bros., taking in US$6.5 million in its sixth week out. Robert Pattinson plays the caped crime fighter.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (US$6 million)

Uncharted (US$2.7 million)

Dog (US$635,000)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (US$625,000)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (US$500,000) — AFP