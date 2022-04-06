Malay Mail

Australian talk show lambasted for racist clip showing BTS’ V ‘spreading’ Covid-19 at Grammys (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 06 Apr 2022 03:28 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

The edited video clip of BTS' V was met with anger and disappointment from Army fans who condemned the Australian talk show as racist. — Twitter screengrab
PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Australian talk show The Project has been slammed by BTS fans as racist after editing a clip to suggest that BTS’ V was spreading Covid-19 at the Grammys.

The edited video clip shows V, or Kim Tae-hyung who was originally singing to Justin Beiber’s Peaches but edited to show that he was coughing with animated Covid-19 particles were being emitted from his mouth.

Shared widely on Twitter by Army fans, many were angered over the deliberately edited videoclip and have been using the #StopAsianHate to gain solidarity online.

 

 

The recap video was paired with a narrator stating, “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battles with Covid-19.”

BTS fans, ARMY, took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment at the edited clip with the hashtag #StopAsianHate to demand an apology and a removal of the video

“We condemn these microaggressions being demonstrated towards Asian artists and demand a takedown of the post including a formal apology,” wrote the post.

“Of all the people in attendance who had recovered from Covid-19, The Project pointed out BTS added graphics to show V coughing/spreading germs. 

“This is a time when anti-Asian hate is at an all-time high and people who look like me are being beaten or killed,” wrote another ARMY.

 

 

“We’re Asian and doesn’t mean we spread Covid-19. You should apologise to BTS and especially V,” wrote another Twitter user.

 

 

BTS management group Big Hit revealed that its member Jungkook recently tested Covid-19 positive on March 29 but had recovered just in time for the band’s appearance at the awards ceremony.

