Australian talk show lambasted for racist clip showing BTS’ V ‘spreading’ Covid-19 at Grammys (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Australian talk show The Project has been slammed by BTS fans as racist after editing a clip to suggest that BTS’ V was spreading Covid-19 at the Grammys.

The edited video clip shows V, or Kim Tae-hyung who was originally singing to Justin Beiber’s Peaches but edited to show that he was coughing with animated Covid-19 particles were being emitted from his mouth.

Shared widely on Twitter by Army fans, many were angered over the deliberately edited videoclip and have been using the #StopAsianHate to gain solidarity online.

The recap video was paired with a narrator stating, “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battles with Covid-19.”

BTS fans, ARMY, took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment at the edited clip with the hashtag #StopAsianHate to demand an apology and a removal of the video

“We condemn these microaggressions being demonstrated towards Asian artists and demand a takedown of the post including a formal apology,” wrote the post.

“Of all the people in attendance who had recovered from Covid-19, The Project pointed out BTS added graphics to show V coughing/spreading germs.

“This is a time when anti-Asian hate is at an all-time high and people who look like me are being beaten or killed,” wrote another ARMY.

“We’re Asian and doesn’t mean we spread Covid-19. You should apologise to BTS and especially V,” wrote another Twitter user.

BTS management group Big Hit revealed that its member Jungkook recently tested Covid-19 positive on March 29 but had recovered just in time for the band’s appearance at the awards ceremony.