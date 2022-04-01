‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ premiere pushed back to May 27, dropping two episodes on release day (VIDEO)

The highly anticipated Star Wars miniseries, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, has delayed its premiere date from May 25 to May 27.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The upcoming Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries has had its premiere date delayed from May 25 (Wednesday) to May 27 (Friday).

The announcement was made by the Jedi master himself, played by actor Ewan McGregor via Star Wars official Twitter account last night.

Through the 42-seconds clip, McGregor was heard thanking fans for their overwhelming support before announcing the two-days delay for the miniseries premiere.

“Our premiere date will be moving just a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday, May 27.

“But here’s the exciting part. The first two episodes will premiere together. So, make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming Friday May 27 exclusively on Disney Plus,” McGregor said in the clip.

Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi... pic.twitter.com/t6Ugzdl7m4 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 31, 2022

The announcement clip has been viewed 1.5 million times on Twitter with fans getting excited with the two-episode drops.

“Normally I hate delays, but if Obi-Wan says it's okay, then it’s okay,” replied Twitter user DropTheMike53.

“Two days later but with one episode more, I like this negotiation,” user sw_kirchi replied.

“Oi! I was about to kick off big time when he said the dates are moving. Then he threw in the two episodes sweet dessert finish. Nice,” Twitter user Kirsten_fernand replied.

The new release date also coincides with the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California which will be happening from May 26 until May 29.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker who turned to the dark side as Sith lord, Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Obi Wan-Kenobi will air on Disney+ Hotstar this May 27.