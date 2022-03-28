Blackpink’s Lisa celebrates 25th birthday back home in Thailand with family and friends after three years abroad

Lisa Manoban from Blackpink is celebrating her 25th birthday back home in Thailand. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Lallisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban from popular K-Pop girls’ group Blackpink is happy to celebrate her 25th birthday by returning to her hometown, Thailand.

She took to Instagram to share a ‘thank you’ message to her 75.5 million followers along with a series of ‘birthday’ photos of her in a blue pom pom dress along with a birthday cake.

“I’m so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends.

“Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special,” Lisa wrote in the caption.

Also present with Lisa is Thai French model and actress Diana Flipo who also uploaded a photo of them together,

It was widely reported that this is Lisa’s first-time returning home after spending three years abroad.

On Sunday, Blackpink’s fans, also known as Blinks, took to social media to wish their beloved icon a happy birthday.

This has resulted in the hashtag #SuperstarLalisaDay trending at the top of Twitter’s trending topics with over three million tweets.

Lisa’s birthday post garnered over 11 million likes with comments from fans and friends wishing her a happy birthday.

According to Thailand’s The Nation, Lisa was reported to have returned home on Tuesday and was spotted at a barbeque shop in Bangkok on Tuesday night.

Born in Buri Ram on March 27,1997, Lisa has had a fiery passion for K-pop culture and dancing since she was little.

At aged 11, she joined Thailand’s dance crew We Zaa Cool and at aged 13, she auditioned for South Korean music label YG Entertainment and beat competition from 4,000 applicants to become a trainee.

Six years later in August 2016, she launched her career with Blackpink.

She has set the world record for most Youtube views for solo artist in 2021 through her solo debut album Lalisa which had over 76 million views in its first 24 hours of release.