Malaysian singer Gary Chaw refuses to comment, leaving it to Taiwan police investigations after ruckus at Taipei restaurant

Gary Chaw is leaving it to Taiwan police to investigate claims he caused a ruckus at a Taipei restaurant. — Picture via Facebook/ 曹格 Gary Chaw

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw has chosen to remain silent over claims that he caused a ruckus at a Taipei restaurant in a drunken state.

Taking to Facebook, the 42-year-old Sabahan said he has left the matter to the police.

“I respect Taiwan’s police and the law. I am willing to bear all consequences,” he said in the post that was uploaded this afternoon.

Thanking those who expressed their concerns, Chaw expressed hope that the person who made the claim would go on record.

“Failing which the truth will be misled,” he said, adding that he would not be commenting on the matter further.

Chaw’s comments came after an internet user shared a two-minute clip on social media with the caption ‘a well known singer causing trouble during his drunken state’.

In the clip, a man could be heard shouting foul words, Stars.UDN reported.

While Chaw could not be seen in the clip, the internet user claimed the man is a singer and had previous records of drinking related incidents.

Police confirmed the man in question was Chaw and when they arrived at the restaurant, the singer had left the scene.

When summoned by police, Chaw said he had settled the matter with the restaurant but the authorities believe Chaw still violated the law.

This is Chaw’s fourth incident involving causing a scene when drunk with the first reported in 2006.