Fans troll cosmetics entrepreneur Aliff Syukri after discovering his doppelganger in Turkish footballer Salih Ucan (VIDEO)

Aliff (left) has been compared to Salih with fans teasing the duo.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Fans of cosmetics entrepreneur Aliff Syukri are teasing him on social media by comparing him with his lookalike, Turkish footballer Salih Ucan.

Fans have been comparing pictures of Aliff and Salih on social media with many posting humorous comments saying that Aliff not only sings and acts, but could ‘play football’ too.

Basaksehir have signed midfielder Salih Ucan on loan from Besiktas until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/NcxueDXKAK — SportzGlobal01 (@SGlobal01) January 29, 2022

Aliff said on Instagram that while he noticed poking fun at him for looking like the football player, he said that he understands that fans just want to release stress and needed some entertainment.

He said that the past two days, many have messaged and asked him about his lookalike.

“How can I be Turkish when I have Javanese roots?

“I can’t even properly play football too.

“But in terms of the handsome scale, we’re both quite good looking,” he said.

Aliff then asked fans to get their opinions on whether they both actually look alike and most said yes.

“The nose, eyes and mouth of both of them are similar,” one fan wrote.

“I didn’t know Aliff Syukri played for Istanbul,” joked another user.