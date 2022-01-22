The new 'Lord of the Rings' series finally has a title (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled some early key art for the ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ series. — Picture courtesy of Prime Video, Amazon Studios

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — The mystery is no more! Prime Video has finally revealed the title of its next blockbuster series set in the Lord of the Rings universe. Fans of Frodo and Gandalf will be able to discover The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power next fall. Tune in, we'll tell you more!

All aboard for Middle-Earth! The countdown is on for Lord of the Rings devotees! Almost 20 years after the cinematic success, the universe of JRR Tolkien is back on screens. The new series named The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be broadcast from Friday, September 2, 2022 on Amazon's Prime Video.

This first season will plunge us into the Second Age of Middle-Earth, at the time of the forging of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. Events that will take place several thousand years before the stories of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings sagas.

Prime Video will unveil a new episode every week. In all, eight episodes will make up this first season. The streaming platform is already talking about "several seasons." A billion dollars were invested in the filming of the first two seasons. For the moment, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive series ever produced.

Watch the teaser on YouTube. — ETX Studio