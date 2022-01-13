Actor Jason Momoa announces split from Lisa Bonet after 16 years together

US actor Jason Momoa at the world premiere of ‘Aquaman’ at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on December 12, 2018. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, announced his separation from his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, after being together for 16 years.

Momoa posted a joint statement on his official Instagram account, Prideofgypsies, announcing their split yesterday.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.

“A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception.

“As we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” he stated in his social media post.

His heartfelt Instagram post drew massive attention from his fans and followers with 133,813 likes.

However, he disabled the comment section.

Despite giving each other the freedom to be the persons they were learning to be, Momoa said in his post that their love would continue to expand in ways that it wishes to be felt and experienced.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met in 2005 and began dating before marrying in late 2017.

They have a son and daughter.

Bonet, who rose to fame on The Cosby Show and its sequel, A Different World, was previously married to American singer and actor, Lenny Kravitz.