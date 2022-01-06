Number that appeared on Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ leads to a phone sex hotline

A telephone number that appeared on Netflix’s latest film 'Don’t Look Up' has been found to belong to a phone sex hotline. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A telephone number that appeared on Netflix’s latest film Don’t Look Up has been found to belong to a phone sex hotline.

It is unknown if the inclusion of the phone number 1-800-532-4500 was intentional as Netflix did not respond to requests for comments by People. The film, from writer/director Adam McKay, features a star-studded cast playing out a satire about the end of the world.

In one scene midway through the film, Leonardo DiCaprio’s scientist character Dr. Mindy stars in a government PSA offering a phone number for people to call to get “peace of mind” as a planet-killing comet heads toward Earth.

In the scene, DiCaprio’s Dr. Mindy says, “Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet. That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions.

“And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists ... can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

A narrator then says, “Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply.”

A check by the portal’s writer found the hotline is answered by a woman’s voice that says, “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys for free, press 2 to connect for free now.”

Don’t Look Up is now streaming on Netflix.