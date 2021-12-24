Malaysian rock band Terrer takes on toxicity masculinity in music video for debut single ‘Hang Loklaq’ (VIDEO)

Terrer is making waves with their bold and intriguing music video 'Hang Loklaq' which premiered on December 12. ― Picture courtesy of Terrer

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Local rock band, Terrer is taking social media by storm, and rightfully so with the music video of their debut single Hang Loklaq which premiered on YouTube on December 12.

With over 65,000 views so far, the band went viral on social media for the video with all five band members in drag and makeup, complete with choreography.

Terrer’s front man, Faiq, explained that ‘Hang Loklaq’ is a term from northern Malaysia which is often used to describe someone’s indecent behaviour and the song is also a way of them saying something about the world we live in.

“When we started in 2018, there was a point in the news, there were a lot of reports on cases of toxic masculinity.

“Suddenly, a lot of men who are in positions of power, were beginning to be outed because of their acts and crimes.

“I guess that had an effect on why we choose to write the songs that we wrote to an extent,” Faiq told Malay Mail.

Faiq said that they wrote the songs based on their perspectives of growing up as Malay men and the lyrics were the product of their observations towards their surroundings.

And bringing their message to life, was director, Liew Seng Tat who has worked on films such as Mukhsin, Flower In The Pocket and 15 Malaysia.

The and Liew worked together on the theme of the music video.

Faiq also said that although the band’s first debut song is straightforward, he assured that there is more than meets the eye in Terrer’s upcoming EP that boasts five tracks.

“I think people (when they listen to the EP) will realise that a lot of the songs were about vulnerability.

“It’s about trying to express yourself especially as a man where at times, it's hard to express oneself.”

Terrer is Faiq the front man, Arman and Able on guitars with Azlan on bass and Helmi on drums. ― Picture courtesy of Terrer

The Kuala Lumpur-based Terrer is made up of five members with Faiq as the vocalist, Arman, and Abel as guitarist with Azlan on bass and Helmi on drums.

According to guitarist Arman, although Terrer is a band with a mixture of sounds, the band’s attitude of going against the grain is still deeply embedded in them.

He said that the band’s inception was a result of being inspired by the nation’s 14th general election where history was made after a change in government after 60 years of the ruling coalition.

“I remember watching the election night, closer at the end where it was apparent that a new government was coming in.

“And you see journalists starting to report on the coming of a new era. Things are changing and we were really excited by it.

“It gave us a feeling of hope,” Arman said.

Terrer’s Hang Loklaq is now available on YouTube and they are releasing their first EP in January next year.