Taiwanese Mandopop star Wang Leehom to lose one third of his wealth to ex-wife as part of divorce settlement

Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom will lose one third of his wealth to his ex-wife as part of a divorce settlement. ― Picture via Facebook/Wang Leehom

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom is set to lose over one-third of his wealth to his ex-wife following his announcement that he will hand over a mansion to her.

Coupled with the alimony she will receive from the Mandopop heartthrob, Lee Jinglei will receive a total of NT$1.14 billion (RM172.4 million) following their divorce, Taiwan News reported.

Wang had on Monday announced via his Weibo account that he would transfer the house that Lee lives in to her name after a heated online exchange between the couple over the weekend.

The property is located at Renai Road in Taipei's Da'an district and is worth NT$480 million (RM72.58 million).

In the original divorce agreement, Lee and their three children would be given a “special exemption” to live in the home for 18 years, before handing it back over to him.

Lee will also receive half of their house in Los Angeles and half of their stock investments, as well as RMB$210,000 (RM138,644) a month for living expenses.

The combined total value of this settlement was RMB$150 million (RM99.15 million).

In a related development, Beijing Business Today reported that major brands had severed ties with Wang, including Infiniti, readboy, and Chow Tai Seng Jewellery.

In addition to these companies, the report stated that Wang has three companies in China in his name with a total registered capital of RMB$23 million (RM15.21 million).

These include a clothing company in Jiangsu and a music company and electronic household appliance company in Shanghai.

Mirror Media reported that Wang's business empire in China also encompasses live-streaming and music teaching.

He has a music-teaching app called “YueXue” that saw 20,000 people signing up.