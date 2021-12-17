Malaysian rapper Caprice blames himself for wife’s hospitalisation due to exhaustion, says she’s constantly attacked online for being sexy (VIDEO)

Caprice blames himself for his wife’s hospitalisation due to exhaustion. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Farra_Inalis

KUALA LUMPUR, December 17 — Local rapper Caprice blames himself for his wife’s hospitalisation due to exhaustion.

This is after the Lenglui rapper shared a short clip of him looking after his hospitalised wife, Farra Inalis Hussni, on his Instagram yesterday.

Caprice or his real name Ariz Ramli through the post stated that since they married, his wife has lost her privacy and she’s constantly harassed online just because she was sexy.

The 33-year-old added that there’s a possibility that the stress and the pressure of being his wife has finally gotten to her which has caused her to collapse.

“Don’t attack her, just attack me. I’m the one who’s doing the ‘Jihad’, who built the apps for the ummah, who fights for Jerusalem, and I am the imam for my masjid (family).

“If there’s anyone who failed, it’s me. Take it all out on me, please not my family,” he wrote in the post.

The rapper has told Utusan Malaysia that Farra or better known as Elis, has been complaining about her headache for the last two days, but he didn’t take it too seriously as she has had low-blood pressure since she was little.

“Two days ago, we came home late from the office. Before having our dinner, she told me that she’s having a headache and as she was grabbing something from the kitchen, she suddenly fell and couldn’t move.

“Elis just told me she couldn’t see anything, that her visions blurred aside from hearing a slight buzzing in her ears.

“I immediately took her to the hospital,” he said.

After taking her to the hospital, the doctor told Caprice that Elis might have vertigo and he was advised to take her to see a specialist or a cardiologist.

Caprice said that the past couple of weeks have been hectic as he just restarted his business and Elis had to follow his working style and schedules.

“Sometimes we had to work until two in the morning. So, fatigue might be the reason why she’s fallen sick. Maybe she’s not used to my working style yet.

“Plus, ever since we got married, her TikTok account has been the target of harassment from online users, maybe it’s the stress and pressure that has gotten to her.”

The rapper said that he might take his wife and daughter for a vacation some time next year to get away from their hectic working schedule.

Caprice got married to Elis, a single mother with a five-year-old daughter, Aleesya Sofea, on November 15 this year.