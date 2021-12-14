Korean actors Wi Ha Jun and Lee Dong Wook team up as police detectives in ‘Bad and Crazy’ (VIDEO)

Lee (left) and Wi enjoyed the on-screen bromance they had with each other in 'Bad and Crazy'. — Picture via iQiyi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 — Korean actor Wi Ha Jun, known as the undercover cop in Squid Game, will be starring in another police role in upcoming Korean series Bad and Crazy.

This time his character ‘K’ is a crazy yet righteous officer who is not afraid to uphold justice in a corrupt world using any means.

Set to premiere on December 17, the series also features Touch Your Heart actor Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun and Cha Hak Yeon.

Co-star Lee plays Ryu Su Yeol, a police inspector looking to get ahead in life.

Both K and Ryu are initially rivals in the series and later become good friends and work together to fight for justice.

Wi revealed in a press conference yesterday that he chose to do his own stunts in dangerous scenes.

“As a martial arts fan, martial arts techniques have helped me with my work in action scenes.

“While I was excited to do dangerous stunts in the beginning, there was one scene where I found it difficult — wearing a motorcycle helmet while fighting.

“I had to wear a leather jacket and that was just too hot - it made me feel uncomfortable.”

Wi, added that as a comical police detective in the series, he had to be funny and that was actually difficult for him.

“I’m not a funny person in real life - so I watched a myriad of comedies to understand the genre better.

“I used my free time on set to crack jokes to help me break the mold and get into character,” he said.

Lee, who plays Ryu in the series, had praises for Wi who took on such a brave role.

“I did not go through any special training and hardly practiced at all because the action team was impeccable.

“Among the both of us, Wi understood the script well and he took the extra effort to do the dangerous scenes.

“Our ‘bromance’ was good and the chemistry we had on and off screen was fantastic,” he said.

Lee added that the series is a must-watch for anyone interested in action scenes and is anticipating the ‘fireworks’ between the male leads.

Fans of Han and Cha (both in middle) should not miss watching these two celebrities get in action in the upcoming crime series. — Picture via iQiyi

The series promises a drama filled with action, dark comedy, suspense and crime and is set to take viewers on an entertaining ride.

Viewers can watch the series on the iQiyi International app and iQ.com, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 9.50pm MYT.



