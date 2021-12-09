Ariana Grande accused of ‘Asian fishing’ in recent Instagram images

While some criticised the singer for fetishising Asian culture, others of Asian background said Grande didn’t do anything wrong. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Ariana Grande has come under fire for her latest makeup look, with many saying the US singer is “Asian fishing”.

“Asian fishing” is a term used to describe a person who is not Asian who tries to look like one, particularly East Asian, through the clothes and makeup they wear or photo editing.

The Thank U, Next pop star attracted criticism earlier this month when she posted a series of photos on Instagram.

Social media users couldn’t help but notice Grande’s new and unusual look in the pictures that saw her sporting straight brows, thin-winged eyeliner, a no-eyelid makeup look as well as a foundation shade that appeared lighter than usual that many associated with the Asian aesthetic.

Observers also slammed the former Nickelodeon star for her demure pose, saying Grande was promoting stereotypes that reinforce the fetishisation of Asian culture.

Following the accusations, the 28-year-old deleted the photos from her social media platforms to avoid further controversy.

On December 7, she uploaded a short video of her new look before reporting for judging duties on the reality singing competition The Voice.

Grande was previously accused of Black fishing for her overly tanned skin, accent and language.

In 2019, the Rain On Me singer made headlines for a foreign language faux pas when the kanji characters for “Japanese BBQ grill” were tattooed on her hand instead of “7 Rings” to celebrate her hit single.

Despite the recent uproar from some, the singer’s fans, including those of Asian background didn’t find her new look offensive.

In Japan, the singer’s new look was a welcome sight with many saying there was nothing wrong with Grande wanting to imitate another culture’s style, according to SoraNews24.

Others pointed out that many in Japan wore Western-style makeup.

“Ariana really loves Japan, let her do whatever she wants,” one comment read.

“I think it’s interesting that Westerners think this is bad. For me, as an Indonesian, I don’t think it’s a problem,” said another.



