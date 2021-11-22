Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Cast member and producer Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere for the film ‘Red Notice’ in Los Angeles, California November 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Hollywood movie star and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock would like to replace Daniel Craig to become the next James Bond.

The Red Notice and Moana actor revealed his aspirations in an interview with Esquire that was published this month.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond,” Johnson said.

Unlike his maternal grandfather Peter Maivia who played a Bond villain alongside Sean Connery in You Only Live Twice, The Rock has his sights set on 007 status.

“I don’t want to be a villain,” he said.

“You gotta be Bond.”

Johnson said he dreamt of playing the suave British MI6 secret agent after watching Maivia in the 1967 film.

Craig who took up the mantle of playing 007 since 2006 bade farewell to the iconic spy role with his fifth and final Bond film No Time to Die.

Should Johnson’s dream of becoming the next Bond comes true, the actor would be the ninth actor to play the coveted role.

He will also be the first American actor to play Ian Fleming’s famed character.

In the past, Bond actors have been predominantly British (Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Craig) with the exception of Pierce Brosnan who is Irish and the Australian actor George Lazenby.

For now, Superman actor Henry Cavill is the overwhelming public favourite to replace Craig as 007, joining the other stars such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden as fan favourites for the most coveted role in cinema.

Johnson’s fans can catch him in the DC superhero film Black Adam that’s slated for a 2022 release.