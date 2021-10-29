US rapper Fetty Wap arrested in New York on drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap arrives for the 2019 ARDYs (fka Radio Disney Music Awards) at the CBS Radford Studios in Studio City, California, June 16, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 29 — FBI agents have arrested US rapper Fetty Wap in New York on federal drug charges ahead of a concert, a law enforcement source said today.

The artist also known as William Junior Maxwell II was arrested at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens yesterday afternoon.

He had been scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival there.

No details about the charges were immediately available.

Maxwell, 30, was due to be arraigned in court later today, the source said.

He gained recognition when his debut single Trap Queen reached number two in the US charts in 2015. — AFP