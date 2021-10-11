Blackpink’s Lisa debut solo single ‘Lalisa’ breaks two Guinness records (VIDEO)

‘Lalisa’ is the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views. — Picture from Instagram/Lisa Blackpink

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Lalisa Manoban of Blackpink fame is off to a great solo career after the Thai singer smashed not one but two Guinness World Records.

Her debut solo single Lalisa has become the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artiste in 24 hours with a whopping 73.6 million views, Guinness World Records announced on October 8.

It knocked previous titleholder Taylor Swift whose April 2019 single Me! recorded 65.2 million views in 24 hours.

The 24-year-old also broke the record for most viewed YouTube music in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artiste, a record previously held by Lisa’s fellow Blackpink bandmate Rose who also embarked on a solo project earlier this year.

Lisa is the third member of the globally successful girl group to make a solo debut.

Blackpink’s recent success means that the band will be featured in the Guinness World Records 2022 book’s social media section.

Born in Buriram, Thailand, Lisa moved to South Korea in 2011 to become a YG Entertainment trainee before joining Jennie, Rose and Jisoo to form Blackpink in 2016.

Lisa has more than 62 million Instagram followers and a YouTube channel Lilifilm Official that has over eight million subscribers.

Her solo project was announced in April and her first single was released on September 10.