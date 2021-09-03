Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung returns to perform on Miss Hong Kong pageant stage after 20 years (VIDEO)

Jacky Cheung has been confirmed to perform at the Miss Hong Kong pageant on Sept 12. ― Picture via Facebook/ Jacky Cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― One of Hong Kong's legendary Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop, Jacky Cheung is set to return to perform at the Miss Hong Kong 2021 beauty pageant.

All four of the ‘Heavenly Kings’ served as guest performers in the early 90s and Cheung himself has performed in the pageant seven times since his first performance in 1990, with his last in 2001.

The 60-year-old's participation in the pageant on Sept 12 as a performer has been confirmed by TVB.

Apart from Cheung, other names confirmed to perform are Malaysian singer Gin Lee and singer Joyce Cheng, who is the daughter of the late Hong Kong comedian Lydia Shum.

The event is set to air at 8.30pm local time.

hk01.com meanwhile reported that Cheung agreed to perform in this year's pageant due to his friendship with TVB deputy general manager Eric Tsang.

Tsang had previously said that he wanted to incorporate new ideas and cultivate new talents so that the station could deliver higher quality content and also more diverse programmes.