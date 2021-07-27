Malaysian celebrities collect items worth more than RM100,000 in four days for distribution to the needy

Kuan Chee Heng (third from left) receiving the donated items raised by celebrities via ‘live’ fundraising events. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A four-day fundraising event by celebrities successfully collected items worth more than RM100,000 for distribution to the needy.

Oriental Daily reported that the artists — Choo Hao Ren, Priscilla Abby, Xiaodong Guo and Daniel Huang — had hosted “live” fundraising events online from July 20 to 23.

“Distribution for the collected items began the next day on July 24,” the daily said.

The event was organised by a private company Prodigee Asia Talent.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the received items were distributed to Kentang Fund, the Hope Branch and an organisation that assists the Orang Asli community in East Malaysia.

“From drawing up the programme to execution, it only took two weeks for it to be completed,” it said.