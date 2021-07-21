HK superstar Andy Lau celebrates his 40 years in entertainment, invites fans for ‘live’ session on Douyin on July 29

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau is celebrating his 40 years in the entertainment industry with a live broadcast on his Douyin on July 29. — Screengrab from Douyin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has invited his fans to attend a “live” broadcast on Douyin this July 29 to celebrate his 40 years in the entertainment industry.

Chinese portal stars.udn.com reported that Lau made the invitation in a clip that was uploaded on his Douyin account on Monday.

In the clip, Lau revealed that he joined the industry in 1981.

“One that day of my entry, the weather was beautiful. While everyone knows what happens after that, have you all thought that I am also an ordinary person who can cry?”

“I am also a stupid person as whatever things I undertake, I will train for a long time. The one scene that you see is acted by an ordinary person called Liu De Hua after days of hard work.”

Lau added that after 40 years, he would not celebrate what he had achieved but celebrate how a person worked hard for that period of time.

According to the portal, the 59-year-old is the most awarded Hong Kong singer and has acted in 140 movies.

Twenty-eight of the films raked in over HK$20 million (RM10.92million) at the box office and 15 other films chalked up HK$15 million.

He has also invested in over 30 movies.

Lau joined Douyin in January and has to date amassed 59.678 million followers on the platform.