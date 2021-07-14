Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou is highest-grossing Chinese celebrity, rakes in RM1.42b in four years

Taiwan's King of Mandopop Jay Chou seals his position as the highest-grossing celebrity in the Chinese entertainment scene, raking in RM1.42bil between 2007 and 2020. ― Picture via Facebook/ Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Taiwan’s King of Mandopop Jay Chou has sealed his position as the highest-grossing celebrity in Chinese entertainment scene, earning NT9.5 billion (RM1.42 billion) in the past four years.

Quoting a list released by China called Chinese celebrity income rankings, star.setn.com reported that Chou also beat Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, who came in sixth.

The list was a compilation of the celebrities’ earnings from 2017 to 2020.

According to the portal, Chou not only endorses products but also had over 100 concert tours in the four years.

Chou also dabbled in the “live” broadcast market where he reportedly earned NT140 million (RM21 million).

Lau, meanwhile, was said to have earned NT 6.2 billion (RM929.6 million) in the four years.

Other notable names in the list are Chinese actress Zhou Xun, who came in at the number two spot earning NT7.4 billion (RM1.109 billion) and Hong Kong singer-songwriter Tang Tsz-kei or G.E.M who came was 14th, raking in NT 5.5 billion (RM824.6 million).