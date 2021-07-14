HK celebrity Aaron Kwok accused of being ‘stingy’ for allowing wife, children to fly economy

Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok (left) has been accused by internet users as stingy for allowing his wife Moka Fang (right) and two children to take the economy class flight to Shanghai. ― Picture via Weibo/Aaron Kwok

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Hong Kong's Heavenly King Aaron Kwok has been called “stingy” by internet users after his wife and children took an economy class flight to Shanghai recently.

Epochtimes.com reported that Kwok's wife Moka Fang and their children had taken the flight to visit him where he is currently shooting a movie.

Fang recorded a clip of the flight and put it on her social media but internet users accused Kwok of being stingy as the flight taken by his family was in economy.

Other social media users commented that if it were other Heavenly Kings, they would not allow their wife to take an economy class flight.

Fang, however, defended Kwok and said she decided to take the economy class as it was difficult to get tickets due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Please do not think too much. Due to the pandemic, there are not many flights available.”

“Failure to get tickets is normal,” she commented in her post.