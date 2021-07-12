Social media users frown on Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan's hope of wanting to join Communist Party of China

Chinese social media users did not take kindly to Chan expressing interest in wanting to join the Communist Party of China. — Picture via Facebook/ Jackie Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Hong Kong action movie star Jackie Chan’s comment that he wanted to join the Communist Party of China (CPC) did not go down well with some social media users.

Global Times reported that Chan was speaking at a forum in Beijing recently where he was invited to share his thoughts regarding a keynote speech delivered by a Chinese leader on July 1 in conjunction with the ruling party’s centennial foundation.

At the event, Chan, who is also China Film Association vice-chairman, not only expressed his proud feeling of being Chinese, he also showed his longing for the CPC.

“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says,” Chan was quoted as saying.

He had also said that he wanted to become a CPC member.

Taiwanese portal star.setn.com reported that only 263,000 people viewed the clip with 185 reacting to it and the clip was shared only 18 times.

One social media user also did not have nice things to say about Chan’s past extramarital affair.

Chan had an affair with Hong Kong actress Elaine Ng in 1999 and they had a daughter Etta.