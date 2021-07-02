Are you an Elvis Presley fan? There’s a streaming channel just for you

Cinedigm will launch next year a streaming channel dedicated exclusively to the original icon of American rock'n'roll. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 2 — Don’t get all shook up! A new streaming channel exclusively dedicated to Elvis Presley will be launched in early 2022. The opportunity for rock’n’roll fans to discover documentaries and other programs about the man who was nicknamed the King.

The Elvis Presley Channel is a collaboration between American entertainment company Cinedigm and Elvis Presley Enterprises. The streaming channel will allow music lovers to experience specials and documentaries about the King, including Singer Presents...Elvis (the ‘68 Comeback Special), Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite and Elvis by the Presleys.

They will also be able to immerse themselves in rare footage shot at Graceland, the vast museum mansion that the singer owned in Memphis, Tennessee. Every year, hundreds of thousands of rock’n’roll fans come to this property, which has been declared a National Historic Landmark, to retrace their idol’s steps.

“There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium,”said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol”.

From Elvis Presley to Bob Ross

In addition to features on The King, The Elvis Presley Channel will also air documentaries on other rock ‘n’ roll greats like Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison, as well as specials on destinations like Memphis. Cinedigm plans to make The Elvis Presley Channel available to its network of streaming distribution partners, including Samsung, Pluto TV, Roku, Hulu, Amazon and Fox Corp’s Tubi.

While the launch of a channel dedicated exclusively to the rock ‘n’ roll icon may come as a surprise, it is a testament to Cinedigm’s desire to reach out to fan communities as fervent as The King’s.

In May 2020, the company launched The Bob Ross Channel to expand its portfolio of themed channels. It offers a wealth of content about the cult painter and TV host of the 1980s. A wise choice given that the presenter of “The Joy of Painting” has been particularly in vogue since the start of the pandemic. The proof: his Twitch channel is followed by more than 1.9 million people. — ETX Studio