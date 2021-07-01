Malaysian comics team up for timely comedy special on diarrhoea awareness

Learn more about diarrhoea while having a good laugh with some of Malaysia’s best-loved comedians. — Picture courtesy of Smecta Malaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Local comedians will be joining forces to raise awareness about a health condition that’s been the talk of the town in Malaysia recently: diarrhoea.

Audiences can catch Douglas Lim, Joanne Kam, Kavin Jay, and Papi Zak cracking their best jokes about toilet troubles at the virtual Take A Stand with Smecta event with oral drug brand Smecta next week.

Each comic will have a stand-up act about their funniest diarrhoea-related anecdotes while raising awareness about the disease.

Interested viewers can scan the QR code to RSVP for the event. — Picture courtesy of Smecta Malaysia

The event will also highlight Smecta’s latest anti-diarrhoeal products including the caramel-cocoa flavoured SmectaGo oral suspension in sachet which is “ready-to-drink” for people with fast-paced lifestyles.

Smecta will also be promoting their Smecta Strawberry flavour in sachet form aimed at both adults and children.

Take A Stand with Smecta will be free to attend and is slated to take place at 8pm on July 8 on Smecta Malaysia’s Facebook page.