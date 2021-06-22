South Korea's 'Running Man' records its second-lowest rating following the departure of Lee Kwang-soo

South Korean variety show ‘Running Man’ suffered its second-worst rating following the departure of Lee Kwong-soo. ― Picture via Facebook/ SBS Running Man

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The latest episode of South Korean variety show Running Man following the departure of Lee Kwang-soo saw its rating averaged 5.3 per cent, dropping 0.7 per cent from last week.

Quoting the republic's Nielsen survey, ETtoday reported that the latest rating was the show's second-lowest for the year.

The lowest rating recorded by the show was on March 14 at 5.2 per cent.

Lee announced his departure in April after 11 years with the show to nurse his accident injury,

The last episode with Lee was aired on June 13.

On the June 20 broadcast, no guests were invited and only seven players from the original team participated in the games.

Detailed data analysis also showed that Song Ji-hyo recorded the highest rating in the show at 6.3 per cent.

Despite a drop in its rating, 1.181 million still tuned in to watch the show in South Korea.

The show, centering around an urban action variety concept, has garnered huge popularity in South Korea and abroad and has been exported to several foreign countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines.