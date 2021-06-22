Foo Fighters performs to capacity, fully-vaccinated crowd, ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ accepting vaccine recipients for upcoming show (VIDEO)

The Foo Fighters concert was one of the major events to take place in New York after the city lifted most of its restrictions. — Picture via instagram/foofighters

PETALING JAYA, June 22 — American rock band Foo Fighters performed to a fully-vaccinated audience two days ago, their first capacity crowd since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert was held at New York City’s Madison Square Gardenwith 15,000 fans flooding the multi-purpose indoor arena, marking one of the first major events to take place in New York after the city lifted most of its restrictions last week.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the concert required audience members to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated while children under 16 had to prove that they had been tested negative for Covid-19 and accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

The band kicked-off the night with hits such as Times Like These, The Pretender, and Learn To Fly and a number of songs from their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight.

Queen’s Somebody to Love and Bee Gees hit You Should be Dancing were also performed by the band while comedian Dave Chapelle also formed an unlikely collaboration with band members for Radiohead’s cover of Creep.

The rock band uploaded a picture to their Instagram with the caption, “Thank you Madison Square Garden.

“It was a night we will never forget. You were the loudest.”

Fans also also celebrated the moment by uploading their favourite bits on social media.

Get vaccinated to see Dave Chappelle sing "Creep" with the Foo Fighterspic.twitter.com/lRXY8djesd — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen’s show Springsteen on Broadway will be allowing those vaccinated against Covid-19 to the New York’s St James theatre on June 26.

Previously, news portal CP24 announced that AstraZeneca vaccine recipients were barred from attending the production but that has changed to accept all audience members vaccinated with shots approved by either the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Guests would also need to show proof of their vaccination at the time of entry into the theatre with their valid tickets.